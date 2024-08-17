Hamilton sparks online row as fans criticize camel post

Lewis Hamilton has shared a summer break update from Morocco, which has led to backlash from some followers.

The seven-time champion has recently been rejuvenated by a landmark home win at the British Grand Prix and a string of positive results, and it appears he has taken that energy into his summer travels, though one particular activity has not gone down well.

Africa is the only permanently inhabited continent which does not currently host an F1 race, something Hamilton has been vocal about changing.

The 1993 South African Grand Prix was the sport's last venture to the continent, but Hamilton has now spent two summer breaks travelling in Africa.

Lewis Hamilton finally tasted victory again at the British Grand Prix

Africa has not hosted a grand prix since in South Africa in 1993

How did fans react to Hamilton's post?

In 2022, Hamilton described his trip through Africa as 'life changing' and 'grounding', and this year's journey seems to have struck a similar chord, with the 39-year-old describing himself on Instagram to feel 'more and more re-centered and at peace as the days go by'.

The 105-time race winner posted a series of photos from his first stop in Morocco, including some epic desert landscapes.

However, an image which shows him riding a camel has sparked backlash from some fans.

Camel riding is regarded as unethical and cruel by animal rights organisation PETA, though the Born Free charity state that the practice is okay if the animals are properly cared for and tours are run responsibly and ethically.

The debate extended into the comments section of Hamilton's post, with some fans criticising the driver for 'exploiting' the animals.

In reference to Hamilton's dietary choices, one fan wrote: "Vegans don't ride animals or support animal cruelty. What a shame, Lewis!", whilst another said: "Save them. They are not machines!"

One fan wrote that they had been inspired by Hamilton since 2007, but felt 'really disappointed' by the post. "Riding a camel or any animal is something no one should do, especially a vegan. We always have a chance to learn from our mistakes. I hope you reflect on that," they concluded.

Some fans jumped to the defence of the superstar. One wrote in response: "Always gotta be someone complaining. Let the champ have some fun on the camel," and another said: "It's a historical mode of transport [and] an experience just like horses still are recreational. You can calm down with your feelings. What a pile of hogwash."

Hamilton has not addressed the criticism.

