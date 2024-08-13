close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Former F1 star claims Hamilton in danger of being kept 'out of the loop' by Mercedes

Former F1 star claims Hamilton in danger of being kept 'out of the loop' by Mercedes

Former F1 star claims Hamilton in danger of being kept 'out of the loop' by Mercedes

Former F1 star claims Hamilton in danger of being kept 'out of the loop' by Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has been left vulnerable to tricks after a power shift at Mercedes, according to a former F1 driver.

The seven-time world champion will depart the team for Ferrari at the end of this year, in a move that shocked the F1 world.

READ MORE: Hamilton to run 'failed' Mercedes upgrades at Dutch Grand Prix

His last season with the Brackley-based outfit got off to a less than ideal start, with the Mercedes star enduring what he described as his ‘worst start’ to a season ever.

Furthermore, the champion was consistently out-qualified by his team-mate George Russell, with Hamilton hinting at favouritism within the team in Monaco - claims that have since been denied by the team.

The 2024 season has been a mixed bag of results for Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton struggled to beat his team-mate George Russell in qualifying

Johnny Herbert reveals Mercedes ‘power shift’

Mercedes’ performance has since improved allowing Russell to claim a win in Austria, and Hamilton to achieve victory at Silverstone and Spa, which he inherited after his team-mate was disqualified.

However, F1 race winner Johnny Herbert believes that the strategy that took place during the Belgian GP demonstrated a ‘power shift’ that could leave Hamilton vulnerable.

“I would be very surprised if Mercedes are working against Lewis Hamilton,” Herbert said to TopOffShoreSportsBooks.com.

“Lewis mentioned his tyres were good but the rears were going off. He is very good at knowing what is underneath him. He has that feel. But was he kept out of that loop of George’s team and what they were thinking? I don’t know how it is within Mercedes with regards to instructions being shared.

READ MORE: Hamilton pictured with music LEGEND in surprise Olympics meet-up

Johnny Herbert discusses 'power shift' in Mercedes

“Maybe within the window of Lewis’s pitstop that decision had not been made. But was it delayed, and if so on purpose? Possibly.

“The question is, would a driver do that to his team-mate and try to hide it?

“The answer is ‘Yes, you would,’ George is in a more powerful position now to control all that and his destiny because he can play that game as he is going to be there next year. He is the one Mercedes will be backing.”

READ MORE: Five key F1 questions to be answered during the summer break

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari George Russell Monaco Johnny Herbert
F1 champion admits Hamilton forced him out of sport
Fernando Alonso

F1 champion admits Hamilton forced him out of sport

  • Yesterday 20:00
Hamilton talks up title fight after BRUTAL dig at Red Bull star
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton talks up title fight after BRUTAL dig at Red Bull star

  • August 11, 2024 23:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Former F1 star claims Hamilton in danger of being kept 'out of the loop' by Mercedes

  • 33 minutes ago
NASCAR

NASCAR VP refuses to rule out VACATING controversial win

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Mercedes chief opens up on '300 or 350 hours of talking' in therapy discussion

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR News

Important NASCAR rule debuts in controversial Richmond race

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Superstars

Verstappen admits shutting down BRAIN for F1 media

  • Today 01:00
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo opens up on F1 exit speculation

  • Today 00:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x