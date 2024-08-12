Mercedes chief reveals 'most important' thing for Hamilton replacement

A Mercedes chief has revealed their expectations for their 2025 driver line-up as reports claim they have reached a decision.

The task of replacing seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was never going to be an easy one, however Mercedes appear to be close to making a decision.

Italian youngster Kimi Andrea Antonelli has been tipped to join the team next season, with Autosprint reporting that a signing is set to be announced ahead of Monza.

Despite the interest around Antonelli, the 17-year-old has had a difficult season in Formula 2, where he currently sits seventh in the drivers’ standings.

Lewis Hamilton's F1 replacement has been widely speculated

Mercedes junior Kimi Andrea Antonelli emerged as a favourite for the empty seat

Will we see Antonelli at Mercedes next season?

After making the jump straight to Formula Regional, Antonelli struggled to adjust in F2, and only secured his first win during the sprint race at Silverstone, followed by a feature race victory in Hungary.

However, the Italian has completed various tests for Mercedes, and according to their trackside engineering director, Andrew Shovlin, his inexperience is not an issue for the team.

“We want the two best drivers and we need to make the best car. That’s what the team is going to focus on,” Shovlin said to Formula 1.com.

"I think that if you have all the ingredients right, you do well. But where we are in the competitive rankings certainly has no influence on whether we look for an experienced driver or a young driver."

Andrew Shovlin discusses who will replace Lewis Hamilton

“He [Antonelli] has an impressive CV for someone so young and he will undoubtedly have a bright future. But he looks like one of those naturally gifted talents that everyone is trying to find.”

“His speed is the most important thing.”

“He has come through the series very quickly. It wasn’t that long ago that he was racing karts, he’s now in F2 and he’s testing an F1 car with us.”

