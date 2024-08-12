Mercedes chief reveals 'most important' thing for Hamilton replacement
Mercedes chief reveals 'most important' thing for Hamilton replacement
A Mercedes chief has revealed their expectations for their 2025 driver line-up as reports claim they have reached a decision.
The task of replacing seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was never going to be an easy one, however Mercedes appear to be close to making a decision.
READ MORE: Hamilton to run 'failed' Mercedes upgrades at Dutch Grand Prix
Italian youngster Kimi Andrea Antonelli has been tipped to join the team next season, with Autosprint reporting that a signing is set to be announced ahead of Monza.
Despite the interest around Antonelli, the 17-year-old has had a difficult season in Formula 2, where he currently sits seventh in the drivers’ standings.
Will we see Antonelli at Mercedes next season?
After making the jump straight to Formula Regional, Antonelli struggled to adjust in F2, and only secured his first win during the sprint race at Silverstone, followed by a feature race victory in Hungary.
However, the Italian has completed various tests for Mercedes, and according to their trackside engineering director, Andrew Shovlin, his inexperience is not an issue for the team.
“We want the two best drivers and we need to make the best car. That’s what the team is going to focus on,” Shovlin said to Formula 1.com.
"I think that if you have all the ingredients right, you do well. But where we are in the competitive rankings certainly has no influence on whether we look for an experienced driver or a young driver."
READ MORE: Hamilton pictured with music LEGEND in surprise Olympics meet-up
“He [Antonelli] has an impressive CV for someone so young and he will undoubtedly have a bright future. But he looks like one of those naturally gifted talents that everyone is trying to find.”
“His speed is the most important thing.”
“He has come through the series very quickly. It wasn’t that long ago that he was racing karts, he’s now in F2 and he’s testing an F1 car with us.”
READ MORE: Five key F1 questions to be answered during the summer break
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Future Mercedes driver reveals Wolff influence in HUGE milestone
- 2 uur geleden
Mercedes chief reveals 'most important' thing for Hamilton replacement
- Today 02:00
F1 driver OPEN to IndyCar move with future in doubt
- Today 01:00
NASCAR Race Today at Richmond: Cook Out 400 start times and how to watch
- Today 00:28
Hamilton talks up title fight after BRUTAL dig at Red Bull star
- Yesterday 23:00
Hamilton SNUBS future team-mate in F1 challenge
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep