NASCAR and IndyCar legends confirmed for track RETURN at historic event
An iconic motoring event is set to host some huge names from the world of Formula 1 later this year, it has been confirmed.
Following the Belgian Grand Prix, the sport is currently undergoing a summer break, but that has not stopped some exciting news breaking.
With the Goodwood Festival of Speed having attracted some big names from the the sport earlier this year, Goodwood Revival - another historic motoring event in the United Kingdom - is now set to do the same.
Whereas the Festival of Speed took place in July, Goodwood Revival takes place next month, with the event set to run at Goodwood Circuit between Friday 6th September and Sunday 8th.
Which F1 drivers will be at Goodwood Revival?
In a press release published in advance of the event, Goodwood have now confirmed the vast majority of the Revival lineup, including several former F1 drivers.
"From the high-octane world of Formula 1, we are excited to be welcoming two Formula 1 World Champions - Sir Jackie Stewart and 1997 champion Jacques Villeneuve - alongside previous Formula 1 drivers David Brabham, Derek Bell, Jochen Mass, Karun Chandhok, current Festival of Speed Hillclimb record holder Max Chilton and two-time Formula E Champion Jean-Éric Vergne," Goodwood's statement read.
Of those names, the standouts are clearly the two former world champions - Stewart and Villeneuve.
Stewart is an icon of the sport, achieving 27 grands prix victories and scooping three world drivers' titles in 1969, 1971 and 1973. Last year, the 85-year-old drove his championship-winning Tyrrell 006 at the historic event.
Villeneuve, meanwhile, won the 1997 world championship, fending off the legendary Michael Schumacher, who was eventually disqualified from the championship altogether that year for colliding with the Canadian at the season-ending European Grand Prix in Jerez.
Away from F1, several other famous names from motorsport will also be at the event. These include nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen, seven-time NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson, four-time IndyCar Champion Dario Franchitti and 23-time Isle of Man TT winner John McGuinness.
