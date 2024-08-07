NASCAR make huge decision for comeback race

NASCAR teams will have two tire options this weekend at the Worldwide Express 250 this weekend in Richmond.

The option tire will make its NASCAR Cup event debut, with teams given one set of 'prime' tires and one set of options for practice.

All drivers must use a set of prime tires for qualifying on Saturday, which will subsequently be transferred to their race allotment – which comprises of six sets of prime tires and two sets of the option.

The option tire, which was used for the All-Star Race in May, throws a fun wrinkle into strategy choices. The tire is (theoretically) faster than the prime, but wears faster than its more conventional counterpart.

NASCAR's Elton Sawyer on whether NASCAR would run a playoff race with two different tire compounds as it plans to do at Richmond next month. And why NASCAR won't let teams mix-and-match the standard and option (softer) tire. pic.twitter.com/RQPzH1fb6c — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 16, 2024

Goodyear: We expect the option tire to be significant

Goodyear director of racing Greg Stucker said: “As we continue the cooperative effort of the industry on short track package adjustments, we felt like Richmond was an excellent opportunity to build upon the results of the option tire used at the All-Star Race.

“The option tire uses our wet weather tread compound, and we saw how that compound performed in the drying conditions of the opening laps at Richmond in the spring.

"We expect the option tire to provide a significant lap time gain over the prime, but fall-off will be greater, and tire management will be important in taking advantage of it at the right time.”

Fans will be able to tell the difference between the two tires by the different colored lettering on them: the prime will be in yellow, and the option will be red.

