F1 champion unveils $3 MILLION supercar from former team

An F1 champion has unveiled their all new Mercedes supercar describing it as ‘history in the making’.

Mercedes are an integral team to F1's history, winning the world drivers’ championship with Juan Manuel Fangio in 1954 and 1955.

However, the team withdrew from motorsport in 1955, returning half a century later in 2010 after taking over Brawn GP.

Their new team featured an all German line-up, including seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, and son of 1982 world champion, Keke Rosberg, Nico Rosberg.

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton experienced a tense rivalry at Mercedes

Nico Rosberg unveils Mercedes supercar

However it was the arrival of Lewis Hamilton that suddenly propelled them towards success, with Mercedes dominating the hybrid era from 2014-2021 where they achieved eight consecutive constructors’ titles.

During this era, Rosberg and Hamilton were locked in an intense rivalry, with the German finally achieving his first and only world title in 2016, and promptly retiring.

Despite leaving the sport, Rosberg remains enamoured with his former team. and announced via LinkedIn that he is the proud owner of a Mercedes supercar worth £2.4 million.

Nico Rosberg unveils Mercedes supercar

“My custom AMG One is finally here – a Hypercar powered by my F1 hybrid engine!” Rosberg wrote.

“I feel like a kid at Christmas and am so excited to finally share more about my journey with the AMG One, a project that began in 2017. The vision? To create a car inspired by my Formula 1 car at the time. This plug-in hybrid engine boasts a 1.6L - V6 turbo engine, incorporating parts from the original engine I drove on the track.

“Every detail, from aerodynamics to powertrain to the interior, was designed to mirror an F1 car.

“I think the last hypercar that Mercedes produced was the CLK GTR Straßenversion from the '90s, so this really is history in the making!”

