Verstappen linked with SHOCK move alongside Newey

Max Verstappen could follow Adrian Newey into the next stage of his F1 career according to a recent report.

The design legend announced he would be leaving Red Bull, after taking a step back as current Technical Director, Pierre Wache, came to the fore.

Newey's championship winning pedigree has made him the number one target for various teams, including Ferrari and Aston Martin.

The 65-year-old was initially tipped to join Ferrari, after reports emerged from Italy that he had signed a deal with the team.

Adrian Newey announced his departure from Red Bull

Will Adrian Newey move to Aston Martin?

Will Adrian Newey and Max Verstappen team up again?

However, these reports have since been denied by Newey’s camp, silencing rumours that he could move to the Scuderia.

Aston Martin have emerged as favourites to hire the F1 legend, with reports suggesting that Newey had received a tour of their factory at Silverstone.

According to Autosprint, Newey had rejected Ferrari’s offer and is close to signing with Aston Martin, with an announcement expected in September.

In addition to Newey, this report alleges that he will not be the only Red Bull star to join their team.

The report states that Aston Martin team owner, Lawrence Stroll, is targeting Max Verstappen, and that negotiations are already underway for 2026.

Verstappen is contracted with Red Bull until 2028, but if these recent reports are to be believed he could make an early exit from the team.

Could Max Verstappen follow Adrian Newey to Aston Martin?

The three-time world champion’s Red Bull future was first questioned following controversies surrounding team boss, Christian Horner, at the start of the season.

Since then there has been a split between the Verstappen camp and the Red Bull team principal, with speculation the Dutchman could begin to look elsewhere.

Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff, has publicly expressed his desire to see Verstappen drive for the team, labelling him as their number one target.

Now it seems another has entered the race to try and hire the champion, putting more pressure on Red Bull to retain their star.

