Marko cites SURPRISING Verstappen-Perez stat as key to Red Bull decision
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has revealed a surprise statistic regarding Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez which could have been key to the team's recent driver decision.
Despite ongoing speculation and his current struggles, Perez is set to remain a Red Bull driver for at least the rest of 2024, with the Mexican also having a contract for next year.
Despite making an encouraging start to the season, Perez has suffered a dramatic drop-off in form in recent months, collecting just 28 points from his previous eight outings.
Red Bull decided to extend the 34-year-old's contract in June, but their trust has yet to be repaid with the veteran falling almost 150 points behind team-mate Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings.
Perez's popularity key for Red Bull
Underlining the value Perez can bring to the team off-track, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently revealed a very surprising statistic regarding Red Bull's drivers.
"His products sell much more than Verstappen's," Marko told Kleine Zeitung.
"He is truly a popular driver."
It is this popularity that continues to bring in significant funds for the Milton Keynes-based outfit from sponsors such as Disney, Mobil and KitKat who are eager to align themselves with the former McLaren driver, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The same outlet estimates that over 60 percent of Red Bull's merchandise is sold in Perez's home country, while he remains a firm favorite in South America.
With races in Mexico City and Sao Paulo still to come before the end of the year, Perez will hope to rediscover his form in time to give his loyal supporters reason to celebrate.
