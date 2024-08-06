Red Bull F1 chief reveals KEY failings behind 2024 'slump'

One of the chief technical figures at Red Bull has opened up on why the team are not dominating in 2024 like they did in 2023.

Last season, the team won a phenomenal 21 out of 22 races, with Max Verstappen claiming 19 victories on his way to an impressive third world title.

However, whilst Max Verstappen looks like a shoo-in to claim his fourth consecutive drivers' championship title in 2024, the team have a huge scrap on their hands in the constructors' championship this year, with McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes all looking strong in recent races and having significantly closed the gap on their rivals.

This year, for example, there have been seven different grands prix winners across four teams.

Jonathan Wheatley will leave Red Bull at the end of the season

Adrian Newey is also set to leave Red Bull

Red Bull's disappointing car

To add to Red Bull's recent struggles, design guru Adrian Newey will not have any more influence on the team's 2024 or 2025 car, with the Brit announcing earlier this year that he would be leaving the team in early 2025.

On top of this key departure, Jonathan Wheatley has also recently announced he will be leaving the team, and instead joining Audi as their team principal from 2026.

One man who is still with the team is technical director Pierre Wache, who has worked closely with Newey during Red Bull's period of extended dominance.

Wache was asked by Motorsport.com whether the RB20 has been as the team had hoped: "I would say not really. We improved compared to last year, without doubt, but we didn’t deliver what we expected in some areas," the Frenchman revealed.

"Especially in the high-speed corners we expected a little bit more than what we have. Without thinking about the competitiveness of the car, so just based on our own references, we expected a little bit more with our tools.

"We are using quite an old wind tunnel and it can also be linked to the reduced capacity due to our position in the championship, and maybe also the fact that this is the third year with this type of regulations."

