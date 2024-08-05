Hamilton teases AMAZING Olympic debut after 'naturally gifted' verdict given

Formula 1 superstar and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has discussed potentially competing at the Olympic Games one day.

With the 2024 edition currently ongoing in Paris, the event is the talk of the sporting world at present.

Hamilton is a familiar name to sports fans across the globe having been the face of F1 for the last decade or more, scooping multiple world titles during that period.

Between 2014 and 2020, for example, the Mercedes star claimed six out of a possible seven drivers' championships, taking him level with the great Michael Schumacher.

With a move to Ferrari on the cards in 2025, Hamilton could yet go one further than the iconic German, which would leave him as the only driver ever to land eight world titles in the sport.

Lewis Hamilton hints at Olympics debut

It appears that Hamilton may have more sporting ambitions than just adding to his world championship tally, however, recently hinting that he could potentially feature at the Olympic Games in the future.

When asked if he'd like to win an Olympic medal, Hamilton told CNN: "Not for motorsport,"

"But I don't know," the Mercedes superstar continued. "Maybe I'll do an Olympic sport someday."

In the same interview, Hamilton concluded that he was not good enough at surfing to win a medal, despite having shown his love for the watersport on social media in the past.

However, an old clip showcasing Hamilton's 'natural' talent has suggested he could perhaps make it in one other sporting discipline.

Lewis Hamilton showcases incredible 'natural' talent

Previously, Hamilton was filmed at a firing range with champion shooter Taran Butler, with the video featuring on the Taran Tactical YouTube channel.

Despite it being Hamilton's first time, he seriously impressed Butler with his abilities, with the champion shooter later going on to discuss his talent on a podcast.

"The most naturally gifted [shooter] that's ever walked the earth, no other video and nobody else can touch this in mankind history, it will never happen again, that's never shot before, is Lewis Hamilton," Butler explained.

"There's nothing like it. The video - that was his first day ever shooting and I called him later going like - have you shot before?

"And I think [it's] because of his insane hand-eye coordination, his natural talent."

Butler concluded: "No one has ever transitioned over and did that good in one day."

