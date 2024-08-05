Ricciardo summer takes bizarre turn after 'cute' video emerges
Formula 1's 2024 season has been a mixed bag up until now for Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo.
Struggling up against team-mate Yuki Tsunoda at times earlier in the campaign, it may well be that the Australian is one of the drivers most looking forward to the sport's current summer break for a bit of a reset.
However, that being said, the 35-year-old has slightly got the better of the Japanese racer in recent weeks - even managing to bag a point at the Belgian Grand Prix last time out following the disqualification of George Russell.
But while some F1 stars may now be enjoying some downtime ahead of the return to the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August, Ricciardo, it appears, has been busy elsewhere.
Featuring in a promotion for Enchante, the eight-time grand prix winner showed off his typical beaming personality at a stunning Mediterranean-looking landscape - most likely near Monaco - after modeling a new clothes collection.
Ricciardo's new groove
Although he doesn't have a speaking part throughout the promotion along with another model - with a backing music track doing the heavy lifting - all the mannerisms of the classic Ricciardo are there from the cheeky smile to friendly waves to the camera.
But there's a fitting reward for those who stick around until the very end of the video clip that Ricciardo uploaded to Instagram, as he is shown performing hilarious 'Dad Dancing' moves on the rocks by the sea.
Fans of the Australian star were left in awe of the ending, brandishing the dancing as 'cute' in the video's comments section, in a way that probably only Ricciardo could get away with.
The playful content though will soon take a backseat as the month comes to a close as Ricciardo will be keen to get back behind the RB car in a bid to prove his worth to Red Bull and grab a return to the factory team for the 2025 season.
