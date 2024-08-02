Horner reacts to SHOCK Red Bull departure
Horner reacts to SHOCK Red Bull departure
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has issued his response following the news that one of the team's key figures is set to move on.
The reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions have suffered a significant blow having announced that their long-serving sporting director Jonathan Wheatley has agreed to take on the role of team principal at Audi.
READ MORE: Red Bull stalwart QUITS to join rivals
The 57-year-old has been an integral component of Red Bull's success in the sport, helping to deliver several team titles in addition to driver championships for both Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.
With design guru Adrian Newey also moving on to pastures new next season, the team are going through a period of transition away from the track.
Their driver lineup also looks far from secure, with constant questions surrounding the futures of both Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
Horner pays tribute to Wheatley
Christian Horner has remained calm despite the uncertainty hanging over the team throughout the campaign, insisting that they continue to be undeterred in their efforts to remain the sport's dominant force.
Following the latest departure, the Brit has paid tribute to his compatriot and revealed work has already begun on establishing the 'new team structure'.
"It has been a long and successful relationship with Jonathan, over 18 years," said Horner on Red Bull's official website.
"His contribution to six World Constructors’ Titles and seven World Drivers’ Championship, first as Team Manager and latterly Sporting Director will forever be a marker in our Team history.
"Jonathan will remain in his position until the end of the 2024 season, as the Team seek to defend both our World Drivers’ and World Constructors’ Titles successfully. A period of gardening leave will follow in 2025.
READ MORE: Sainz OFFICIALLY ends contract saga with two-year deal
"Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology wish him all the best in his new role and would like to place our thanks to Jonathan.
"Red Bull Racing have tremendous strength and depth and this provides opportunity to elevate others within the Team.
"We will announce a new Team structure in the coming weeks."
READ MORE: Verstappen admits CHEATING when teasing Red Bull team-mate
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mule cars and penalties: FIA announce MID-SEASON F1 regulation changes
- 29 minutes ago
Workers outraged as F1 manufacturer shuts down factory
- 1 uur geleden
Race winner reveals terrifying wreck that 'big brother' NASCAR HID footage of
- 2 uur geleden
Andretti chief opens up on NASCAR entry plans
- 3 uur geleden
Horner reacts to SHOCK Red Bull departure
- Today 16:00
F1 team confirm signing of KEY Red Bull chief
- Today 15:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep