Red Bull make DECISIVE decision on Ricciardo's F1 future
Red Bull have made a decisive decision regarding Daniel Ricciardo's immediate Formula 1 future, it has been claimed.
Rumors have swirled regarding Red Bull driver Sergio Perez's future for weeks now, with Ricciardo becoming entangled in them as a potential replacement.
At the same time, reports elsewhere suggested that Ricciardo could be replaced himself, with Liam Lawson waiting eagerly in the wings.
Ricciardo remains out of contract at Visa Cash App RB at the end of 2024, but for now, it looks as though he is set to avoid a mid-season exit.
Ricciardo's F1 position secure
According to motorsport.com, Ricciardo will remain at VCARB for the remainder of the 2024 season following Red Bull's mid-season review of the driver lineups at their senior and 'junior' teams.
With the decision made to retain Sergio Perez alongside Max Verstappen for the remainder of the campaign, the options left for Ricciardo were either to remain with his current team or be replaced himself.
Like Perez, however, Ricciardo will remain where he is for now.
The above report claims that despite Ricciardo's mixed season to date, the Red Bull hierarchy are sufficiently satisfied by the recent uptick the Australian has had in terms of results.
The 35-year-old has finished inside the points at three of the last six grands prix, for example, having failed to do so in the opening eight races of the season, with the Miami 'sprint' the exception.
Ricciardo's 2025 future, of course, remains clouded. The Australian is set to participate in a filming day with RB at Imola on Wednesday, where Lawson is also expected to take part.
The coming months will be crucial for Ricciardo as he aims to solidify his position and demonstrate his value to the team.
With Red Bull's decision to maintain the current driver lineup, Ricciardo has a clear mandate: continue his upward trajectory and prove he belongs in F1's elite ranks.
Red Bull make DECISIVE decision on Ricciardo's F1 future

- 2 uur geleden
