Ricciardo makes F1 future statement amid Perez struggles and Red Bull rumors

Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo has added to uncertainty surround the futures of himself and other drivers in the Red Bull family.

The 35-year-old is out of contract at Visa Cash App Racing Bulls at the end of the season, and has not yet has his future decided by the team.

READ MORE: Horner WARNS Ricciardo over uncertain F1 future

Ricciardo's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda recently had his deal with the team extended, but it remains to be seen whether or not Ricciardo himself will receive similar treatment.

In recent days, a further conundrum has become more prominent, with some rumors suggesting that Sergio Perez's seat at Red Bull could be in jeopardy despite the Mexican recently signing a new deal.

If Perez is axed, Ricciardo is said to be a contender for the seat, despite his inconsitency in 2024.

Daniel Ricciardo's F1 future remains unclear

Recent rumours have suggested Sergio Perez could be replaced at Red Bull

Where will Daniel Ricciardo drive in 2025?

Despite the above rumours, and his lack of contract for 2025, Ricciardo's future does not look like being solved any time soon.

Indeed, the Australian himself has ruled out making any predictions on where he could end up by the end of the campaign.

"I would never make any predictions in this sport," he told the media at the British Grand Prix.

"I feel like every year that this sport goes on, the sport is getting bigger. It's becoming more Hollywood, so to speak, in terms of the profile the sport has.

READ MORE: F1 British Grand Prix Results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC Silverstone race

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled against team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in 2024

"Also the narrative that runs with the sport now, is certainly more Hollywood in terms of it's so unpredictable."

Ricciardo went on to add: "Do I have any proof that I'll be anywhere else? I do not.

"Crazy things happen but I am certainly not in a place to say that or think that or predict that. So [I'll] try and keep doing my thing."

Ricciardo finished the British Grand Prix 13th on Sunday, three places below team-mate Tsunoda in P10, though he had outscored his team-mate at other recent events.

READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?

Related