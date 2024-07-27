close global

F1 Results Today: Session red flagged TWICE as rain ruins final practice run

A soaking wet Spa-Francorchamps hosted a truncated FP3 on Saturday afternoon, with two red flags being brandished.

The first flew just over ten minutes into the session when Lance Stroll lost control of his car coming out of Radillon, aquaplaning off over the large run-off area and into the wall, destroying his front left suspension.

The large run-off helped mitigate what could have been a terrifying accident, but the impact was still severe enough that Stroll had to visit the medical centre for check-ups as his car was dragged back to the pits.

The session went live when his car was cleared, but the heavy rain meant that no further cars came out to run – and the session was red flagged once again due to the sheer amount of standing water on the track, as the medical car tiptoed around in an attempt to clear some of the puddles.

F1 FP3 Results: Belgian Grand Prix 2024

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 2:01.565sec
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.433s
3. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.610s
4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.807s
5. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +3.685s
6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +4.468s
7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +4.472s
8. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +4.927s
9. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +5.186s
10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +5.538s
11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +5.878s
12. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +6.475s
13. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +6.506s
14. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +6.845s
15. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +7.879s
16. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +9.544s
17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +9.655s
18. George Russell [Mercedes] - No time
19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - No time
20. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - No time

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.

