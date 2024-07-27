Spa rain causes high-speed crash as session red flagged

close global

Free Practice 3 at the Belgian Grand Prix has been red-flagged after Aston Martin star Lance Stroll collided with the barriers at Eau Rouge.

In very wet and challenging conditions at Spa, multiple drivers had flirted with the track limits in the early stages of the final practice session ahead of qualifying, but Stroll lost control of his car heading into the infamous corner just under 15 minutes into FP3.

When Stroll's car collided with the barriers, the red flags were instantly waved, with Sky Sports' commentary team reporting that his collision was sufficient enough for the medical car to be immediately deployed.

Fortunately, Stroll was able to get out of the car. However, as you might expect, his Aston Martin suffered heavy damage as a result of the crash.

Lance Stroll crashed in FP3 at the Belgian GP
Lance Stroll lost control heading into Eau Rouge

What is the latest on Lance Stroll?

Shortly after the accident, Aston Martin released an update on Lance Stroll's current condition.

"Lance had an incident in the rain in FP3," the team's statement read.

"He got out of the car unaided and has been taken by the medical car to the medical center for routine precautionary checks."

Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz offered a very honest reaction to the crash, clearly thankful things were not more serious than they potentially could have been.

"That could have been so much worse. Thank goodness that wasn't a larger accident," Kravitz said live on Sky Sports.

"It's only the front corner but the damage could have been a lot more serious.

"I think Aston Martin will think it's lucky there weren't bigger consequences."

