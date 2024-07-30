Hamilton attains QUIRKY F1 accolade
Hamilton attains QUIRKY F1 accolade
Mercedes star and seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has attained a rather quirky accolade after a recent poll on X amassed hundreds of thousands of votes.
The British star has been no stranger to success in his 17-year-long F1 career, breaking and exceeding multiple records along the way to becoming one of the greatest drivers the sport has ever seen.
READ MORE: Has Lewis Hamilton made a massive mistake? - GPFans Belgian GP Hot Takes
Hamilton mirrored F1 legend Michael Schumacher in 2020 by earning his seventh world title and would go one better were he to scoop another title in the remainder of his career.
Furthermore, Hamilton has a record number of race wins (104), pole positions (104), and podiums (200).
READ MORE: Sainz OFFICIALLY ends contract saga with two-year deal
Lewis Hamilton acquires unique title
The Mercedes star is not just talented on-track and is involved in multiple pursuits outside of F1. Hamilton is known for his interest in fashion, collaborating with Tommy Hilfiger and his paddock outfits are hotly anticipated most race weekends.
Additionally, the seven-time champion has co-produced Brad Pitt’s F1 movie where he is reported to make a cameo alongside a host of Hollywood stars.
However, a recent poll on X has awarded Hamilton with a further accolade, although one he is less likely to put on his CV.
X user @V3RSTAPPENN galvanized the F1 community on the site to vote for the ‘sexiest’ driver on the grid with Lewis Hamilton coming out on top after roughly 655,000 votes were made.
The champion secured 355,598 (54.2%) of the votes in a landslide victory, acquiring more than half of the share.
British drivers topped the poll with Jenson Button finishing behind Hamilton in second, and Max Verstappen completed the top three.
Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Rosberg managed to make it into the top five but sat just outside of the top three.
The poll included drivers from all eras, however, most older drivers proved less popular with the X community than those currently on the grid.
READ MORE: Verstappen admits CHEATING when teasing Red Bull team-mate
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
IndyCar signing received GLOWING reference from F1 star reveals team chief
- 10 minutes ago
Red Bull make DECISIVE decision on Ricciardo's F1 future
- 2 uur geleden
Hamilton attains QUIRKY F1 accolade
- 3 uur geleden
What is F1's summer break, how long is it, and what does it mean for the teams?
- Yesterday 21:00
NASCAR champion reveals the TOUGHEST on-track competitors
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 race winner offers McLaren star URGENT advice
- Yesterday 17:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep