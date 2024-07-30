Hamilton attains QUIRKY F1 accolade

Mercedes star and seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has attained a rather quirky accolade after a recent poll on X amassed hundreds of thousands of votes.

The British star has been no stranger to success in his 17-year-long F1 career, breaking and exceeding multiple records along the way to becoming one of the greatest drivers the sport has ever seen.

Hamilton mirrored F1 legend Michael Schumacher in 2020 by earning his seventh world title and would go one better were he to scoop another title in the remainder of his career.

Furthermore, Hamilton has a record number of race wins (104), pole positions (104), and podiums (200).

Lewis Hamilton achieved his 104th win at Silverstone this year

Will Hamilton win an eighth world title at Ferrari?

Lewis Hamilton acquires unique title

The Mercedes star is not just talented on-track and is involved in multiple pursuits outside of F1. Hamilton is known for his interest in fashion, collaborating with Tommy Hilfiger and his paddock outfits are hotly anticipated most race weekends.

Additionally, the seven-time champion has co-produced Brad Pitt’s F1 movie where he is reported to make a cameo alongside a host of Hollywood stars.

However, a recent poll on X has awarded Hamilton with a further accolade, although one he is less likely to put on his CV.

X user @V3RSTAPPENN galvanized the F1 community on the site to vote for the ‘sexiest’ driver on the grid with Lewis Hamilton coming out on top after roughly 655,000 votes were made.

Lewis Hamilton voted 'sexiest driver' by 355,598 out of 655,000 X users

The champion secured 355,598 (54.2%) of the votes in a landslide victory, acquiring more than half of the share.

British drivers topped the poll with Jenson Button finishing behind Hamilton in second, and Max Verstappen completed the top three.

Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Rosberg managed to make it into the top five but sat just outside of the top three.

The poll included drivers from all eras, however, most older drivers proved less popular with the X community than those currently on the grid.

