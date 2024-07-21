FIA to investigate multiple F1 cars for alleged infringement
FIA to investigate multiple F1 cars for alleged infringement
The FIA will investigate several F1 teams’ cars for an alleged infringement during the next grand prix at Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps.
According to Autosport the FIA will use new video checks on flexi wing at the Belgium Grand Prix, where the new videos will be fitted for practice.
READ MORE: F1 Results Today: McLaren 1-2 marred by CONTROVERSIAL team orders as Verstappen misses podium
Teams have been using the flexible front wing designs to improve the balance of their cars, with rival teams questioning how far they are taking the changes.
Whilst the FIA initially believed that they were in compliance with the regulations, new analysis will be undertaken in Belgium to gain a better understanding of the situation.
How do flexi wings improve performance?
Flexible front wings can provide the car with more downforce in the corners without compromising speed on the straight.
Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren are likely to be selected for the FIA checks, although this is unconfirmed.
However, as it is believed the top teams are exploiting these features it is unsurprising that smaller teams with less of a budget want them investigated.
The ability to afford flexi wing changes provides the top teams with an advantage, as the rest of the pack attempt to catch up with less resources.
This is not the first time a team's use of flexible wings have been called into question with the rear wing of the Red Bull coming under scrutiny during the 2021 season.
READ MORE: Verstappen investigated by FIA over controversial Hungarian GP moment
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton were locked in an intense rivalry for the world championship, with the fight translating off track.
Hamilton argued the feature gave Red Bull an advantage on the straights and that the flexible wing knocked off an extra ‘three-tenths’.
Despite these complaints, Red Bull were not found to be in breach of the rules but were subjected to tests.
READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: McLaren 1-2 marred by CONTROVERSIAL team orders as Verstappen misses podium
- 2 uur geleden
Verstappen investigated by FIA over controversial Hungarian GP moment
- 3 uur geleden
FIA to investigate multiple F1 cars for alleged infringement
- 42 minutes ago
FIA announce Max Verstappen investigation result after dramatic Hungary incident
- 1 uur geleden
F1 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it
- 3 uur geleden
McLaren star suffers technical DISASTER on grid at Hungarian GP
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep