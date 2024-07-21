Hamilton replacement search takes new turn after MASSIVE Hungary win
Hamilton replacement search takes new turn after MASSIVE Hungary win
The search for Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes replacement has taken a fresh twist after a huge result for Kimi Andrea Antonelli.
Speculation regarding who will replace the seven-time world champion when he joins Ferrari has been rife.
READ MORE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - Chance of rain in Budapest?
The move has displaced current driver, Carlos Sainz, who was initially tipped to switch with the Hamilton at Mercedes.
However, the arrival of Mercedes junior Kimi Andrea Antonelli has jeopardised Sainz’s future, with the Italian youngster emerging as the favourite for the vacant seat.
Antonelli achieves first F2 feature race win
Antonelli has impressed Mercedes bosses not only in a series of tests, but also after taking a spectacular Formula 2 sprint race win in the wet at Silverstone.
Now the 17-year-old has added a feature race win to his name in Hungary, charging through the field to achieve his maiden victory.
Prema and Antonelli took advantage of a late Safety Car that allowed him to put on the soft tyres and fight through from fifth to take the win.
Not only did his team celebrate his victory, but members of the Mercedes F1 garage were seen supporting the young star as he took the top step of the podium.
Antonelli achieved a series of junior category championship wins in Italian F4 and the Formula Regional European Championship, thus skipping Formula 3 and promoted straight to F2.
READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull suffer DISASTER session as rivals lock out front row
Despite his pedigree, it has been a difficult season for the Prema driver, who has admitted to feeling under significant pressure regarding the Mercedes seat speculation.
Antonelli failed to step on an F2 podium until Silverstone, and his recent feature race win will bolster his cause to join the F1 grid in 2025.
His team-mate at Prema, Ollie Bearman, has already secured a seat in F1 for next season where he will join Haas, and Antonelli’s first feature win is undoubtedly a significant step towards his F1 future.
READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
TERRIFYING multi-car crash takes out IndyCar championship contender
- 13 minutes ago
Brown reveals FURY at McLaren driver interview article
- 39 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: McLaren 1-2 marred by CONTROVERSIAL team orders as Verstappen misses podium
- Today 16:51
Fans react to Hamilton's RECORD-BREAKING fight with Verstappen
- 1 uur geleden
Verstappen investigated by FIA over controversial Hungarian GP moment
- Today 15:33
IndyCar Race Today: Honda Indy Toronto start times, schedule and how to watch
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep