F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Race Today: Start times, schedule and TV
Find out when and where to watch the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix as Lando Norris looks to secure his second-ever career victory.
Saturday's qualifying saw the McLaren star pilot his MCL38 to a blistering lap time of 1m 15.227s, edging out his team-mate Oscar Piastri by a hair's breadth of 0.022s. Championship leader Max Verstappen fell just short in the Red Bull, claiming third place with a time 0.046s slower than Norris.
The young Briton will be hoping to leverage his qualifying advantage to secure his second career victory, following his emotional maiden win in Miami earlier this year.
Further down the grid, Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari will line up fourth, with Lewis Hamilton, boasting a record eight wins at the Hungaroring, starting right behind in fifth.
With the stage set, today's race promises to be a thrilling battle, with McLaren firmly in the hunt for their first win at the track in over a decade.
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday, July 21, 2024
The 70-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, July 21) at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Central European Time: 3pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 9am Sunday
United States (CDT): 8am Sunday
United States (PDT): 6am Sunday
Australia (AEST): 11pm Sunday
Australia (AWST): 9pm Sunday
Australia (ACST): 10:30pm Sunday
Mexico (CST): 7am Sunday
Japan (JST): 10pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 3pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST): 4pm Sunday
China (CST): 9pm Sunday
India (IST): 6:30pm Sunday
Brazil: 10am Sunday
Singapore: 9pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia: 4pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates: 5pm Sunday
Turkey: 4pm Sunday
How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Hungaroring circuit key facts
First Grand Prix: 1986
Track length: 4.381km
Number of laps: 70
Race distance: 306.63km
Lap record: 1:16.627 - Lewis Hamilton (2020)
Most wins: Lewis Hamilton (8)
Most pole positions: Lewis Hamilton (9)
Last five winners at Hungaroring
2023: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2022: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2021: Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
2020: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2019: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
