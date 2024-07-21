close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Race Today: Start times, schedule and TV

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Race Today: Start times, schedule and TV

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Race Today: Start times, schedule and TV

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Race Today: Start times, schedule and TV

Find out when and where to watch the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix as Lando Norris looks to secure his second-ever career victory.

Saturday's qualifying saw the McLaren star pilot his MCL38 to a blistering lap time of 1m 15.227s, edging out his team-mate Oscar Piastri by a hair's breadth of 0.022s. Championship leader Max Verstappen fell just short in the Red Bull, claiming third place with a time 0.046s slower than Norris.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull suffer DISASTER session as rivals lock out front row

The young Briton will be hoping to leverage his qualifying advantage to secure his second career victory, following his emotional maiden win in Miami earlier this year.

Further down the grid, Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari will line up fourth, with Lewis Hamilton, boasting a record eight wins at the Hungaroring, starting right behind in fifth.

With the stage set, today's race promises to be a thrilling battle, with McLaren firmly in the hunt for their first win at the track in over a decade.

READ MORE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - Chance of rain in Budapest?

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday, July 21, 2024

The 70-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, July 21) at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Central European Time: 3pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 9am Sunday
United States (CDT): 8am Sunday
United States (PDT): 6am Sunday
Australia (AEST): 11pm Sunday
Australia (AWST): 9pm Sunday
Australia (ACST): 10:30pm Sunday
Mexico (CST): 7am Sunday
Japan (JST): 10pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 3pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST): 4pm Sunday
China (CST): 9pm Sunday
India (IST): 6:30pm Sunday
Brazil: 10am Sunday
Singapore: 9pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia: 4pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates: 5pm Sunday
Turkey: 4pm Sunday

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Hungaroring circuit key facts

First Grand Prix: 1986
Track length: 4.381km
Number of laps: 70
Race distance: 306.63km
Lap record: 1:16.627 - Lewis Hamilton (2020)
Most wins: Lewis Hamilton (8)
Most pole positions: Lewis Hamilton (9)

Last five winners at Hungaroring

2023: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2022: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2021: Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
2020: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2019: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Ferrari McLaren Carlos Sainz
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024: Starting grid with penalties applied
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024: Starting grid with penalties applied

  • 2 uur geleden
Ferrari star in DRAMATIC contact-ridden fight in Hungary
Racing Superstars

Ferrari star in DRAMATIC contact-ridden fight in Hungary

  • Today 02:00

Latest News

Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Race Today: Start times, schedule and TV

  • 15 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024: Starting grid with penalties applied

  • 2 uur geleden
Racing Superstars

Ferrari star in DRAMATIC contact-ridden fight in Hungary

  • Today 02:00
IndyCar

IndyCar Toronto Qualifying Results: Andretti lock out front row after dramatic session

  • Today 01:00
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo set for test ahead of HUGE decision over Red Bull future

  • Today 00:00
Hungarian Grand Prix

FIA confirm surprise driver DISQUALIFICATION in Hungary

  • Yesterday 23:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x