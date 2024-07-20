Star NASCAR driver admits 'ANXIETY' about weather ahead of race
2021 NASCAR Series Cup champion Kyle Larson has admitted that he has some concerns about the weather for the weekend's Brickyard 400 race in Indianapolis...but not for the conventional reasons.
Larson raced in the Indy 500 earlier this summer, qualifying fifth only to struggle more in the rain-delayed race and eventually come in 18th place.
The 31-year-old isn't concerned about delays affecting his on-track performance this weekend though, but has admitted that he has some travel plans which could be scuppered by too much weather.
Larson is all-but guaranteed to make the NASCAR Cup playoffs this year, but has some unfinished business after his Indy 500 disappointment – and his planned trip to Europe.
Larson: NASCAR garage is different to IndyCar
Speaking ahead of the weekend, he said: “Still anxiety about weather because we’re supposed to leave for Italy on Monday, so don’t need any rain. I don’t know, I think I stay so busy with different races and stuff, I don’t know, and when I move past a race, I kind of, move on from it.
"So, like, leading into this week to this point I haven’t had really any thoughts about the 500 and what that’s going to mean for this week or if I’ll have a different perspective when I get there or anything like that.
"I’m sure once I get there I’ll feel the difference in, I don’t even think ‘atmosphere’ is the word I’m looking for, but just like, the way a NASCAR garage flows compared to an IndyCar garage or paddock, whatever you want to call it."
