Verstappen contract clause given CRYPTIC update by key Red Bull player

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has given an update on the rumored exit clause in his Red Bull contract.

The Dutchman is supposedly tied down to the outfit until 2028, but there are suggestions he could cut his time with the team short as early as 2025 or 2026.

Verstappen has been linked with a stunning move to Mercedes, while would-be team-mate George Russell has suggested it's more likely the Dutchman would take a break from the sport altogether in 2026.

Red Bull's dominance has faded this season, with seven different drivers claiming grand prix victories in the opening 13 races of the season, after Red Bull won 21 of the 22 races in 2023, as well as dominating the field in 2022.

While it seems likely that Verstappen will fend off Lando Norris for the drivers' championship, the destination of the constructors' championship is less certain, particularly with the poor form of Sergio Perez.

Max Verstappen has won the past three world titles with Red Bull

McLaren are closing in on Red Bull in the constructors' standings

Verstappen Red Bull exit clause rumours

Verstappen has been able to break a plethora of Formula 1 records in his race to claim three consecutive titles between 2021-2023, but has now become more accustomed to up-and-down performance levels from his RB20 in 2024.

This has led some to suggest he may look for pastures new before the end of his contract in 2028, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff making no secret of his ambition to persuade the Dutchman to join Mercedes.

Now, Red Bull advisor Marko has provided a cryptic response to a question about a potential exit clause in Verstappen's contract, suggesting 'changes' could be afoot.

Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen have a good bond at Red Bull

"We don't talk about contract details in public," he told Sky Germany at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where Verstappen finished fifth in what was a difficult and hot-headed race for driver and team.

"We are on a path where we only focus on performance and there have been some changes."

