F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Start times, schedule and TV
Formula 1 qualifying takes centre stage at the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix today (Saturday, July 20), with the teams battling for grid positions for Sunday's showdown at Hungaroring.
After securing back-to-back race wins with George Russell at Red Bull Ring and Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone, Mercedes are now looking to capitalise on their momentum and secure their third victory this season.
The Silver Arrows have a strong track record at Hungaroring with nine pole positions and have clinched the top grid slot in the past four years.
However, they will face stiff competition from McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull this weekend, with the latter looking to reclaim their on-track dominance following Max Verstappen's two consecutive winless races.
Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, July 20, 2024
The qualifying session in Budapest kicks off today (Saturday, July 20) at 4pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Central European Time: 4pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 10am Saturday
United States (CDT): 9am Saturday
United States (PDT): 7am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 3pm Saturday
Australia (AEST): 12am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 10pm Saturday
Australia (ACST): 11:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 8am Saturday
Japan (JST): 11pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 4pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 5pm Saturday
China (CST): 10pm Saturday
India (IST): 7:30pm Saturday
Brazil: 11am Saturday
Singapore: 10pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 5pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 6pm Saturday
Turkey: 5pm Saturday
How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
