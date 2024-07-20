F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Start times, schedule and TV

Formula 1 qualifying takes centre stage at the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix today (Saturday, July 20), with the teams battling for grid positions for Sunday's showdown at Hungaroring.

After securing back-to-back race wins with George Russell at Red Bull Ring and Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone, Mercedes are now looking to capitalise on their momentum and secure their third victory this season.

The Silver Arrows have a strong track record at Hungaroring with nine pole positions and have clinched the top grid slot in the past four years.

However, they will face stiff competition from McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull this weekend, with the latter looking to reclaim their on-track dominance following Max Verstappen's two consecutive winless races.

Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, July 20, 2024

The qualifying session in Budapest kicks off today (Saturday, July 20) at 4pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Central European Time: 4pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 10am Saturday

United States (CDT): 9am Saturday

United States (PDT): 7am Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 3pm Saturday

Australia (AEST): 12am Sunday

Australia (AWST): 10pm Saturday

Australia (ACST): 11:30pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 8am Saturday

Japan (JST): 11pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 4pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 5pm Saturday

China (CST): 10pm Saturday

India (IST): 7:30pm Saturday

Brazil: 11am Saturday

Singapore: 10pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 5pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 6pm Saturday

Turkey: 5pm Saturday



How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

