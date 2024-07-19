FIA confirm Hungarian GP car inspection for Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes car was subject to rigorous inspections following a stunning result, the FIA have confirmed ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Formula 1 heads to Hungary this weekend for the 13th round of the 2024 season, with Max Verstappen looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.
The season so far has been an unpredictable one, with six different winners in the opening 12 races.
Last time out at the British GP, it was Hamilton who stormed to victory, bringing to an end a win-drought that had been in place since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP, and extending his lead in the all-time list of race victors.
Hamilton car checked following Silverstone win
Hamilton staved off the charging Verstappen at the end of the race at Silverstone, having benefitted from fellow Brit Lando Norris' slow pit stop to take the lead of the race a few laps earlier.
Off the back of that stunning result, Hamilton heads to the Hungaroring, a track that he has achieved eight career victories at, one less than his beloved Silverstone.
Ahead of the weekend, the FIA revealed that inspections were undertaken on Hamilton's car following the conclusion of the British GP two weeks ago.
These inspections were routine and, according to an official FIA document, Hamilton's car was "found to be in conformance with the 2024 Formula One technical regulations."
"Subject to these physical inspections were the complete ICE air intake system, including a thorough physical inspection of the engine plenum and the charge air cooler as well as all sensors related to the system, their loom routing and connections to the SECU and other units," the FIA explained.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep