Horner backs 'outstanding' potential Ricciardo replacement

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner has revealed he hasn't ruled out a particular junior driver to join the RB racing family.

The team has signed many young talents, all of whom would hope their Red Bull affiliation could be the ticket into Formula 1, potentially jeopardising the future of 35-year-old Daniel Ricciardo.

Most recently, Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad found success at Silverstone, making history with a double victory in F3.

19-year-old junior driver Isack Hadjar is also part of the Red Bull family and has been frequently mentioned in discussions regarding the team's future.

Having replaced Perez for FP1 at the British Grand Prix, Hadjar will certainly be eager to get another taste of F1 action.

16-year-old Arvid Lindblad has proved he is one to watch

Should Daniel Ricciardo not replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull, he could lose his seat to a junior

What did Horner say about the Red Bull juniors?

Speaking to Formula1.com, Horner said: "It’s good to see both Isack [in F2] and Arvid Lindblad win the Formula 3 race. Two outstanding talents that are coming through."

Asked about Hadjar's chances at F1 promotion for 2025, Horner replied: "He’s doing a good job. He had a good weekend [at Silverstone]."

"So, again, he’s making a strong case for himself next year, which is why we’re not in any rush to finalise seats in the sister team." he continued.

Encouraged to spill a little more on whether we could see the young star on the grid as early as next season, Horner added: "There always a chance."

Isack Hadjar could be given a chance in F1 with RB next season

With a lot of moving pieces at both Red Bull and Visa Cash App RB, the team's appear to be playing the driver's against each other to improve performance.

Both RB drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo have been teased as potential Sergio Perez replacements should he not return to his previous form at Red Bull, whilst Helmut Marko has made it clear he also favours young talent.

