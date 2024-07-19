Horner could FIRE Red Bull star during the 'summer break'
Horner could FIRE Red Bull star during the 'summer break'
Red Bull's driver line-up could switch during the summer break as team boss Christian Horner is tipped to make a brutal decision.
The Austrian team have been quick to fire underperforming drivers in the past, known for their pool of young drivers to choose from.
READ MORE: Brad Pitt F1 movie set to feature ICONIC US race despite controversy
Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon were swiftly axed from Red Bull when they struggled to match the pace of Max Verstappen in 2019 and 2022 respectively.
Similarly, Nyck de Vries was replaced at Alpha Tauri mid-way through 2023, after struggling all season to score points.
Could Christian Horner be forced to sack Sergio Perez?
Red Bull recently extended Sergio Perez’s contract until 2026, encouraged by a series of strong results at the beginning of the 2024 season.
However since re-signing, the Mexican has displayed an embarrassing run of form, encapsulated by his results at the British Grand Prix.
Perez crashed out of qualifying at Silverstone, prompting the team to take a haul of penalties, where he started in the pitlane for the grand prix.
The 34-year-old failed to progress throughout the race, and only managed a P17 finish, ensuring Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg outscored Perez in the past six races.
READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?
Perez’s performances have evoked concern as Red Bull’s rivals close in, and threaten the champions for the constructors’ title.
According to F1 pundit, Andrew Benson, the team may axe Perez during the summer break to prevent this from happening.
“If they can all start to beat Verstappen, and Perez’s form continues to be weak, then, yes, Red Bull can be beaten in the constructors’ championship. But it’s a big if,” Benson wrote.
“And that’s without even thinking about whether Perez will be dropped and replaced by someone else at the summer break - which is a definite possibility.”
READ MORE: Ralf Schumacher reveals he is in same-sex relationship
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Haas announce MAJOR change to their 2025 driver lineup
- 2 uur geleden
McLaren boss predicts Red Bull DOWNFALL after team 'fractures'
- 26 minutes ago
Horner could FIRE Red Bull star during the 'summer break'
- 1 uur geleden
F1 champion continues to BLAST Ricciardo with Schumacher claim
- 3 uur geleden
Sting Ray Robb reveals TENSE moment with team after HUGE smash
- Yesterday 23:00
Verstappen reveals Red Bull are under THREAT
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep