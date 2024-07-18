Red Bull in SHOCK FIA protest against F1 rivals

Red Bull have reportedly made a complaint to the FIA regarding one of their Formula 1 rivals.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit have been the dominant force in the sport over the last few seasons, but as 2024 has progressed, they have faced increasing competition.

Just 12 races into the longest season in the sport's history, six different drivers have already won races - a far cry from the state of events in 2023, when Carlos Sainz (Singapore) was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race all year.

One of the 2024 winners is Lando Norris, with he and McLaren arguably providing the strongest challenge to Red Bull so far this season.

Norris sits in P2 in the drivers' standings, with his team P3 in the constructors and right on the tail of Ferrari in second.

Max Verstappen has won the last three drivers' championships

Lando Norris and McLaren are providing tough competition in 2024

Red Bull FIA complaint made

Now, it has been revealed that Red Bull recently made a complaint to the FIA regarding a very specific part of their rivals' car.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, Red Bull recently discovered a hole on the brake panelling of the MCL38 that should not be there on race day that they suspect has been helping them with their tyre management.

Their report reveals that holes are permitted for sensors to be placed through during Friday's free practice sessions, but that they must then be covered up for the rest of the weekend - something Red Bull suspect McLaren have not been doing.

As such, a complaint was reportedly made to the FIA, who carried out checks at the last two races, according to AMuS, with McLaren's solution simply to stick tape over the holes.

McLaren's brake covers have come under scrutiny

AMuS claim that with McLaren's tyre advantage having been less clear at recent grands prix, Red Bull are of the opinion that the papaya car has been helped by the holes in the past.

All of this comes as McLaren look to bring the fight to Red Bull in the constructors' championship.

Despite being some way short at this stage, with Sergio Perez's struggles, the woking-based outfit will be confident of at least challenging Red Bull for the title, with Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri often scoring big points.

