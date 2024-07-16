Red Bull fired MAJOR warning after recent F1 dominance
McLaren star Oscar Piastri has fired a major warning Red Bull's way after their recent dominance of the sport.
Red Bull have been the top dogs in Formula since new rules were introduced in 2022, scooping up two consecutive constructors' championships, with Max Verstappen having also won three back-to-back-to-back drivers' titles.
However, increasingly this season, Red Bull are facing stiffer competition, as evidenced by the fact there have been six different grand prix winners already in 2024.
McLaren are one of the teams currently taking the fight to Verstappen and company, having taken a race victory with Lando Norris at the Miami Grand Prix and competed for several others.
Norris' team-mate Piastri has also shown real pace and could have potentially won at Silverstone last time out were it not for a strategy blunder from the team.
Can McLaren overtake Red Bull?
Despite that blunder, Piastri remains confident that he is ready to win a race, warning Red Bull that his current car is 'incredibly quick' and that McLaren have the 'hardest part nailed'.
"I think the kind of good thing but kind of bad thing is it's never been the same thing that's prevented us from winning," the Australian explained.
"Obviously in Silverstone we made a wrong call, in Imola we had an issue in qualifying with traffic. Austria, the less said about qualifying in Austria, the better.
"So I guess it's a good thing that it's not been a repeated error or mistake. I feel like there's been a good handful now, I think on both sides of the garage, where we felt like we could have won the race.
"I think we've got the hardest part nailed, we've got an incredibly quick car. We just need to capitalize on using it."
Verstappen still leads the drivers' championship, 84 points ahead of Norris, but the focus for McLaren remains on both drivers as they chase Ferrari and Red Bull in the constructors' standings.
Currently, the papaya-colored outfit sits P3 in the constructors' standings, just seven points behind Ferrari in P2.

