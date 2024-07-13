close global

Denny Hamlin in X-RATED blast on battles with NASCAR Cup champ

Denny Hamlin launched into an X-Rated rant directed at a NASCAR Cup rival Kyle Larson whilst calling for an ‘understanding’.

The pair were involved in a series of run-ins at the Nashville Speedway during the Ally 400, with Larson revealing he had not spoken to Hamlin the following weekend in Chicago.

Hamlin acknowledged the fluctuating nature of their relationship in the lead up to the street race in Chicago, admitting there had been ‘ups and downs’.

Both Hamlin and Larson have three wins apiece, however the latter leads the driver standings with the former in second.

Hamilton opens up on Larson rivalry

Hamlin opened up on his reported feud with Larson in an interview with Kenny Wallace.

“I think we need to have an understanding,” Hamlin said. "I think that the two drivers, the two crew chiefs got to have a sit down and discuss what the rules of engagement are.

Hamlin discusses rivalry with Kyle Larson

“I have said that I’m fine with us racing each other hard for wins. I don’t think I’m necessarily fine with deliberately trying to take each other out. I think that raises the stakes a little bit out of control.

“I guess I’m just confused a little bit on why the group is so upset when I move up the racetrack three or four feet for the win. But yet, this is the way in my opinion Kyle has made passes for a decade.

“I just don’t understand why it’s such a big deal now. I do think he has people in his ear pressuring him, but I don’t think that is necessarily gonna be a positive outcome for anyone.

“We know my give a s*** meter is absolutely pegged. If we get into this type of thing and it escalates, it’s not going to be good for anyone,” Hamlin added.

“It won’t be good for me, it’s not going to be good for him. I think we just need to come to an agreement on, hey listen, we’re good for racing hard for wins.”

