NASCAR insider calls for Bubba Wallace PUNISHMENT after dooring rival

NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck has called for Bubba Wallace to face punishment for his actions after the Chicago Street Race last week.

Wallace 'doored' rival Alex Bowman on the cool-down lap of the race, forcing the 48 car into the wall in retribution for an earlier incident in the race, which saw Bowman spin the number 23 car and effectively ruin his race.

Gluck, speaking on The Teardown podcast, claimed that Wallace should be fined – as he later was – for dangerous actions despite the mitigating circumstances.

“I think Bubba should be penalized. I think the window nets are down, it’s a cooldown lap, and it wasn’t like he came up and sort up rubbed him. He doored him and put him in the fence. That’s an unsafe thing, so that’s a fine," he said.

Bowman: I made every wrong decision

Gluck continued: "I’m trying to take the people out of it. That’s how I view these situations…If those two are blank cars and I don’t know the numbers, I don’t know the drivers and I see a driver did that on the cooldown lap and somebody had their window net down, I’m saying that’s a fine.”

Bowman, meanwhile, admitted to the press after the race that he had 'ruined' Wallace's day, admitting that he 'messed up' when spinning the two-time NASCAR Cup race winner.

“I ruined his day. We had a really – the restart was chaotic. I just made every wrong decision I possibly could, and I was fighting with my windshield wiper switch trying to get the thing working and I couldn’t get it working and I was focused on that, missed the corner and cleaned him out.

"I locked all four tires up and slid right into him. I just messed up and absolutely ruined his day.”

