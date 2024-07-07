Find out when and where to watch the 2024 British Grand Prix as three British drivers battle for a home victory.

A dream showing for British fans unfolded at Silverstone yesterday, with a trio of homegrown heroes locking out the top three positions for today's showdown.

This was the first all-British one-two-three since the 1968 South African GP when Jim Clark took pole ahead of Graham Hill and Jackie Stewart in his final race.

George Russell, fresh off a surprise victory in Austria last weekend, continued his fine form by putting his Mercedes in pole position with a lap time of 1:25.819sec. This gives him a golden opportunity to convert his qualifying advantage into a third career win, and his first ever on home soil.

Joining him is his team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who secured his first front-row start of the season. The seven-time champion, who holds the record for most wins (8) and most pole positions (7) at the Northamptonshire circuit, will be desperate to end a winless streak that stretches back to the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Lining up alongside them in third will be Lando Norris, aiming for redemption and a shot at his second career victory after a late-race collision with Max Verstappen in Austria denied him a potential win.

Championship leader Verstappen starts in fourth place, 0.384 seconds behind the pole-sitter, with Oscar Piastri in the other McLaren rounding out the top five.

British Grand Prix - Sunday, July 7, 2024

The race at Silverstone kicks off today, Sunday, July 7, at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (BST): 3pm Sunday

United States (EDT): 10am Sunday

United States (CDT): 9am Sunday

United States (PDT): 7am Sunday

Central European Time: 4pm Sunday

Australia (AEST): 12am Monday

Australia (AWST): 10pm Sunday

Australia (ACST): 11:30pm Sunday

Mexico (CST): 8am Sunday

Japan (JST): 11pm Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 4pm Sunday

Egypt (EEST): 5pm Sunday

China (CST): 10pm Sunday

India (IST): 7:30pm Sunday

Brazil: 11am Sunday

Singapore: 10pm Sunday

Saudi Arabia: 5pm Sunday

United Arab Emirates: 6pm Sunday

Turkey: 5pm Sunday



How to watch the British Grand Prix live on TV today

For fans in the UK, you can catch all the action live on either Sky Sports F1 or completely free on Channel 4. For international viewers, check below to find broadcast details for your specific country.

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

