Perez’s F1 future at RISK as Red Bull star receives call-up

Sergio Perez is under further pressure regarding his F1 future as another Red Bull star has been given an RB20 test.

The Mexican driver’s recent performances have led to speculation over whether he will keep his Red Bull contract, which he recently extended until 2026.

READ MORE: F1 British Grand Prix Results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC Silverstone race

Perez has failed to earn a grand prix podium since China, and has only scored 15 out of 116 points for Red Bull in their last five races.

His woes persisted at the British Grand Prix, crashing out and making a Q1 exit in qualifying and starting the grand prix in P19.

Sergio Perez's recent form has been called into question

Could Liam Lawson replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull?

Reportedly Perez has a performance clause in his contract which could see him replaced by Daniel Ricciardo if these performances continue.

However, according to Motorsport.com Red Bull have awarded their reserve driver, Liam Lawson, a test in the RB20 a week after the British Grand Prix.

Lawson replaced an injured Ricciardo at Alpha Tauri (VCARB) for five races last season, where he achieved an impressive ninth-place finish at the Singapore Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Hamilton moved to TEARS after breaking winless streak - Top three verdict

Liam Lawson to complete test for Red Bull after British Grand Prix

Since then the Kiwi has been eager to acquire a full-time race seat in F1, snapping at the heels of an underperforming Ricciardo, and now could be brought in to apply pressure on Perez.

Ricciardo’s performances at the start of 2024 were sub-par compared to Yuki Tsunoda who earned the majority of RB’s points.

Lawson will be hoping to impress and put Perez under pressure, as well as the Aussie, when he tests the Red Bull as part of their filming day.

Whilst Lawson will be completing the test at a Promotional Event, it will undoubtedly allow the team to evaluate their young driver in comparison to Perez.

READ MORE: Rain causes CHAOS for leaders at Silverstone

Related