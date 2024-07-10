Red Bull RB17: Adrian Newey's £5million hypercar on show at Goodwood

Adrian Newey's final project a Red Bull's design guru is set to be revealed this weekend, but it's away from the Formula 1 circuit.

The first quarter of 2025 will see Newey depart from the Milton Keynes outfit after almost two decades that have - so far - yielded 13 world championship titles.

Newey pledged his dedication to finalising the RB17 before his departure, and that promise comes to fruition with the car's debut at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, which takes place from July 11 to 14.

The prestigious event, held annually in West Sussex, England, will see Red Bull Racing celebrate their two decades in F1 in grand style. The focus will be not just on the future but also on the team's glorious past.

A star-studded line-up of drivers, including Red Bull alumni David Coulthard and Mark Webber, alongside current championship leader Max Verstappen and his team-mate Sergio Perez, will all be present alongside iconic Red Bull F1 cars from throughout their dominant tenure.

The Adrian Newey-designed hypercar will be on show at Goodwood

Goodwood Festival of Speed is on this weekend

Adrian Newey's Red Bull RB17 Hypercar

The centrepiece of Red Bull's Goodwood showcase will undoubtedly be the RB17 hypercar. Designed, developed, and built entirely in-house, the track-only RB17 culminates Red Bull's expertise in crafting high-performance machines.

At its heart lies a two-seat carbon fibre monocoque chassis. Power comes from a naturally aspirated mid-mounted V10 engine that screams to a stratospheric 15,000rpm, working in tandem with a carbon fibre gearbox to propel the rear wheels.

This fearsome combination promises top speeds exceeding 350 kilometres per hour, with the car also having advanced ground effects and equipped with an energy recovery system (ERS), which has been a long-standing feature of F1 cars.

However, exclusivity is also a key part of the RB17's allure. With only 50 units slated for production, this £5million hypercar, which is claimed to produce almost 1.7 tonnes of downforce, is set to be a true collector's item, a chance to own a piece of Red Bull history designed by the most successful mind F1 has ever seen.

While potential buyers were invited to express their interest directly to Red Bull, most of these high-performance vehicles are believed to have already been snatched up even before production starts, which is set to begin in early 2025.

RB17 owners will also be invited to on-track training, Red Bull simulators and other experiences as part of the £5 million price.

It is worth mentioning that Newey's involvement with hypercar design isn't entirely new. He previously spearheaded the design of the Aston Martin Valkyrie during Red Bull's partnership with the British marque.

However, the RB17 marks the first time Newey's vision takes centre stage under the Red Bull banner, making its Goodwood debut even more significant.

