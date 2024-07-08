close global

FIA announces Ricciardo investigation verdict

The FIA have announced their verdict regarding an investigation into Daniel Ricciardo at the British Grand Prix.

Ricciardo was placed under investigation by the stewards following a pit lane incident during FP3 at Silverstone.

An early red flag was prompted by Pierre Gasly, who spun at Vale, and beached his Alpine into the gravel.

During the red flag, Ricciardo entered the pits, however was seen weaving in the pit entry in order to restore warmth to his tyres.

Daniel Ricciardo has been summoned to the stewards

FIA announce Ricciardo investigation verdict

Ricciardo was placed under investigation by the stewards, who analysed the incident after practice.

The Australian was in alleged breach of Article 33.4 of the sporting regulations, which states “drivers are not permitted to unnecessarily slow down, including stopping a car in the fast lane of the pit lane.”

