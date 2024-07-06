close global

F1 British Grand Prix Results Today: Silverstone practice times - Verstappen dominated in rainy FP3

The British contingent dominated the final practice session at Silverstone ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen.

It was a wet final practice session, with drivers complaining about the slippery conditions as they tried to set the fastest time on their intermediate tyres.

George Russell led his team-mate, Lewis Hamilton, to top the timesheets in FP3 with Lando Norris finishing as the third fastest Brit.

Early in FP3 Pierre Gasly caused a red flag, after he spun under braking at the Vale chicane and beached his Alpine into the gravel.

During the red flag, Daniel Ricciardo entered the pitlane and proceeded to weave down the entry in an effort to keep his tyres warm.

The incident has been noted by the stewards and the RB star will be investigated after the session.

Here are the times from the final practice session at the British Grand Prix:

F1 FP3 Results: British Grand Prix 2024

1. George Russell [Mercedes]

2. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

3. Lando Norris [McLaren]

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

10. Alex Albon [Williams]

11. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

13. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

15. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

16. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.

x