British Grand Prix race POSTPONED as weather causes chaos
British Grand Prix race POSTPONED as weather causes chaos
Extreme weather conditions at the British Grand Prix prompted a Silverstone race to be postponed.
The weather forecast predicted a 61% chance of rain for FP3 and 46% chance for qualifying, setting the stage for a wet Saturday at Silverstone.
READ MORE: RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?
However, earlier in the day there was an extreme downpour causing the F3 sprint race to be postponed.
The Prema of Gabriele Mini beached into the gravel before the cars even reached the grid, with the start delayed until it was announced as postponed.
F3 Silverstone sprint race postponed
The sprint race was scheduled to start at 09:20 local time, but the persistent rain has ensured the sprint will be scheduled for 18:00.
Van Amersfoort Racing's Noel León was set to start from reverse grid pole, and the postponement will have aided Mini who would have been unable to start the sprint if it had not been delayed.
F3 wasn't only race to be affected this weekend, however, with F2’s sprint and feature race both wet.
READ MORE: Horner WARNS Ricciardo over uncertain F1 future
Rain is also predicted for the grand prix on Sunday, with a 44% chance of the weather disrupting the race which starts at 15:00.
The McLaren of Lando Norris topped both practice sessions on Friday at the British Grand Prix, with the Woking-based team emerging as the ones to beat at their home race.
READ MORE: Mercedes star BEGS for changes to keep F1 title battle open
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
British Grand Prix race POSTPONED as weather causes chaos
- 12 minutes ago
Championship contenders crash out in WILD Silverstone race
- 2 uur geleden
F1 star hit with MASSIVE British Grand Prix grid penalty at Silverstone
- Yesterday 22:00
Brits hail 'amazing' home crowd after qualifying brilliance - Top three qualifying verdict
- Yesterday 20:00
RANKED: Champions' team-mates - is calamity Perez the worst of the 21st century?
- Yesterday 18:30
F1 Qualifying Results: DISASTER for Red Bull as damaged Verstappen soundly beaten
- Yesterday 17:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep