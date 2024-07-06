Hamilton drops HINT as rumours of owning racing team pick up

Lewis Hamilton has hinted at whether or not he is looking at investing in his own MotoGP team.

The Brit has many ventures outside of Formula 1, including fashion which he likes to show off at every race weekend.

Hamilton is currently involved in the production of Brad Pitt’s upcoming F1 movie, and is rumoured to make a cameo.

In 2022, he also joined the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group as an owner of the Denver Broncos.

Lewis Hamilton will make a switch to Ferrari in 2025

The seven-time world champion has multiple interests outside of F1

Will Hamilton own a MotoGP team?

According to The Race, Hamilton has reportedly entered talks with Gresini Racing about purchasing the satellite Ducati team, which currently fields MotoGP champion Marc Marquez.

The Brit has been a lifelong MotoGP fan, even taking part in a ride swap with legendary rider Valentino Rossi at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia in 2019.

When asked about the prospect of owning the MotoGP team ahead of the British Grand Prix, Hamilton provided an update on the eventuality.

“I've always loved MotoGP,” he said.

“I'm interested in the potential growth of the sport, but I haven't looked that far into it just yet.

Lewis Hamilton reveals interest in MotoGP

“But anything's possible. I'm definitely interested in, as I said before, about equity and already with the Broncos, it was already a first step in team ownership.

“And so, yeah, I think over the next five to 10 years, there'll be hopefully more. We'll see where.”

Earlier this year F1 owners Liberty Media announced the acquisition of MotoGP in a $4bn deal.

Their takeover aims to replicate their ownership of F1, hoping to build and grow the series similarly.

If Hamilton’s name was to also join the sport alongside this, it would certainly boost the global image of the series.

