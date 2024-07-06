Daniel Ricciardo is eager to give Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko something to think about before Formula 1's summer break.

The Australian's future is the subject of speculation after some inconsistent performances and some impressive showings from Visa Cash App RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

READ MORE: Ferrari ask for Verstappen-Red Bull test example scrutiny

There are plenty of young drivers vowing to get into F1, including Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, who shone while deputising for Ricciardo last season after the Australian suffered a nasty injury.

However, the 34-year-old Ricciardo's performances over the last few races have improved, and he now sits 13th in the drivers' championship with 11 points.

Daniel Ricciardo's RB future is under threat

Daniel Ricciardo's performances have improved in recent races

Ricciardo vows to fight on

Ahead of 2024, there was talk that Ricciardo could potentially partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull, with Sergio Perez's position also under threat.

However, the early stage of the season made it clear to Red Bull that Tsunoda was the more realistic option to join Verstappen, and they eventually offered Perez a contract extension.

Ricciardo was instead left to fight for his F1 future in general, something he says he feels he is doing with his improved performances.

"I feel like that's three weeks in a row now where I've got most out of it," he told media after the Austrian Grand Prix.

"Still searching for a bit more perfection but yeah, three on the bounce. At least I can I say I swiped out of the paddock three weekends in a row now on a Sunday, feeling proud.

"Just got to keep that up. I've known obviously Helmut such a long time, and at the end of the day he doesn't care about personality," Ricciardo continued.

"He goes about is the stopwatch and the classification. He's a racer, and that's all he really wants to see from us.

"That can make him not think great about me to all of a sudden think great about me.

"As I said, it's a little bit more consistent now, so just keep it going and hopefully by the summer break he's laying on a beach somewhere saying 'Ricciardo, he's still got it'.'"

READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner

Related