Mercedes F1 boss teases Hamilton TRUST issues after long partnership
Mercedes F1 boss teases Hamilton TRUST issues after long partnership
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hinted that Lewis Hamilton finds it tricky to trust after 12 seasons working together.
The seven-time champion managed to win six of his record-breaking tally at the Silver Arrows.
READ MORE: Mercedes begin investigation after Hamilton 'sabotage' emails
Hamilton announced before the start of the 2024 season that he would leave Mercedes ahead of 2025, instead joining Ferrari.
It will mean a pairing between the most successful team in F1 history with one of the most successful drivers of all time, and also leaves Mercedes needing to find a replacement between now and the start of next season.
Hamilton's Mercedes relationship
Wolff recently revealed that he and Hamilton have a great relationship, and that it will continue despite the 39-year-old deciding to ditch the team.
However, the Austrian has now revealed that it wasn't always the case, suggesting that the pair had to work hard to gain each other's trust heading into a new working partnership back in 2012.
"Things have changed," Wolff said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.
"I think when we both started in 2012 we didn't know what to expect from each other. He was a world champion, a superstar already back then, and I was fairly new to the business, although I wouldn't say 'green' as a professional, as I had 20 years of career behind me. But over the years, the relationship got stronger.
"I'm not sure Lewis is a very trusting person, but he's learned to trust and I've given him examples that he can trust. And I've learned to trust him too.
"I think we've learned to trust each other, which is a big word: trust. We've done it through the good and the bad. So I'm at peace with his decision.
"I understand that our team was not performing so well and that played a big role. Maybe he was sceptical about whether we could recover. I understand that sometimes maybe you just need a different environment after so many years... It is the longest driver-team relationship that exists as far as I know.
"I think he will have an attractive compensation package, that there will be quite a bit of interest when he puts on the red suit for the first time and drives the red car, but then it will all come down to the performance of the team and the performance of the drivers and it will be as usual, just dressed in a different colour."
READ MORE: Where does Red Bull legend Adrian Newey shift to next?
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton drops HINT as rumours of owning racing team pick up
- 32 minutes ago
Ricciardo wants FIGHT for RB seat amid mounting pressure
- 1 uur geleden
Celebrity Radio DJ 'offends' F1 star after tattoo reveal
- 2 uur geleden
Mercedes F1 boss teases Hamilton TRUST issues after long partnership
- 3 uur geleden
Mercedes nearing 'completed' deal after Hamilton departure
- Yesterday 21:00
Sainz F1 move CLOSE after losing Ferrari seat
- Yesterday 20:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep