F1 stars surprise fan in CUTE showing appreciation
McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have surprised a fan in sweet fashion ahead of the British Grand Prix.
It has been a great season so far for the Woking based outfit, currently sitting second in the constructors' championship.
Norris lost ground in the title race at the Austrian Grand Prix after contact with Max Verstappen caused him to retire, whilst the Dutchman recovered to P5 to gain 10 points over his British rival.
Norris is now looking to put those demons to bed at his home race, where he scored a podium in 2023.
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri surprise super fan
Many fans have to take time off school and work to attend races, but one supporter is skipping part of a major milestone in her young life to get to the Silverstone in time.
F1 super fan Jess is missing some of her school prom to attend the British Grand Prix. After being told that she was appearing on a podcast, she was surprised to find herself live on the Capital breakfast show.
Dressed in full McLaren merchandise, she was even more shocked to see Norris and Piastri burst in - sporting bowties over their teamwear - with flowers and a tiara.
"We heard that you were gonna choose us over your prom, so we brought the prom to you," said Piastri.
@capitalofficial We do love a wholesome surprise 🥹 F1 superfan, Jess is leaving her prom early to watch the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, so we thought we’d bring the prom to her! Complete with a surprise from her IDOLS @Lando Norris & @Oscar Piastri 🫶🏎️ Watch the full chat on @Global Player ❤️ #landonorris #oscarpiastri #formula1 #britishgrandprix #silverstone #surprise #landonorrisvids ♬ original sound - Capital
"The main thing is that she's got my hat [crown] on not Oscar's!" Norris joked.
"I need to know where to wave," he added, having found out where the fan will be sitting.
The special moment had an unexpected additional benefit too. During the segment, it was revealed this was actually the first prom for both McLaren drivers having never attended one at school.
Later in the show, the pair predicted a one-two finish for the team at Silverstone, and Piastri told hosts that Norris would be most likely to appear on Love Island and turn up late to training out of the pair.
Norris also revealed that his trainer denied him the chance to get a tattoo mid-season, believing it could negatively affect his performance.
