Williams to REPLACE Sargeant during British Grand Prix
Williams are going to trial a new driver at this week's British Grand Prix, and they are promoting talent from within their driver academy.
The British team currently sit ninth in the constructors' standings having endured a torrid campaign.
After collecting 28 points last season, hopes were high coming into 2024 that their driving duo of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant could kick on and push the team towards the top half of the order.
However, Albon has accumulated just two points so far - thanks to an impressive performance in Monaco - while his team-mate has yet to score.
Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix further highlighted their ongoing struggles, with both drivers a long way off challenging for a top-10 spot.
While Albon recently committed his future to the Oxfordshire outfit, Sargeant's prospects appear to be less promising.
The American is under severe pressure to hold on to his seat for 2025, and will be required to make a dramatic improvement in the second half of the season to stand any chance of being offered a deal, with the likes of Carlos Sainz favourite to take his place.
Top prospect eager to impress
Ahead of this weekend's race at Silverstone, the team have opted to try out one of their young prospects looking to clinch a seat of his own.
21-year-old Franco Colapinto has been a member of the Williams Driver Academy since 2023, and having demonstrating his credentials in Formula 2 this season, will be handed an opportunity to take over from Sargeant in FP1 at the iconic circuit.
Speaking to Williams' official website, the Argentine said: “I have so many emotions, I am extremely delighted and it’s a very important moment in my life and my career.
“I will be the most prepared I can; I will be doing a lot of laps in the simulator and studying the details needed to drive this year’s car.
“To be able to drive it at a track like Silverstone is a privilege, it is one of my favourite tracks and to drive it at the team’s home race means a lot.
“To all the Argentine fans – I hope you enjoy FP1 as much as I’m going to! It’s an important moment for our country and I’m so grateful for all the support I’ve been given. I’m going to give my all to make you proud!”
