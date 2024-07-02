Max 'Crashtappen' criticized by fans for aggressive driving

close global

Fans have been sharing their disapproval of Max Verstappen following a late collision with Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The two suffered punctures after tangling at turn three on lap 64 of the race.

Norris was forced to retire due to the damage to his car, while Verstappen finished back in fifth place after pitting for a new tyre.

Formula 1 fans on X - the community known as F1 Twitter - reacted to the incident by declaring 'Crashtappen is back.' They had given Verstappen that nickname back when the Dutch driver was battling with Lewis Hamilton for supremacy, especially as his aggressive style caused similar incidents in the past.

Despite the criticism, some racing fans welcomed the return of the aggressive side to Verstappen, claiming it provides for better entertainment. Others, however, demanded a more severe punishment for Verstappen, who was given a 10-second penalty for the collision with Norris.

F1 Twitter reacts to Verstappen crash

F1 Standings

