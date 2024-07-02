Max 'Crashtappen' criticized by fans for aggressive driving
Fans have been sharing their disapproval of Max Verstappen following a late collision with Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix.
The two suffered punctures after tangling at turn three on lap 64 of the race.
Norris was forced to retire due to the damage to his car, while Verstappen finished back in fifth place after pitting for a new tyre.
Formula 1 fans on X - the community known as F1 Twitter - reacted to the incident by declaring 'Crashtappen is back.' They had given Verstappen that nickname back when the Dutch driver was battling with Lewis Hamilton for supremacy, especially as his aggressive style caused similar incidents in the past.
Despite the criticism, some racing fans welcomed the return of the aggressive side to Verstappen, claiming it provides for better entertainment. Others, however, demanded a more severe punishment for Verstappen, who was given a 10-second penalty for the collision with Norris.
F1 Twitter reacts to Verstappen crash
Crashtappen is back and he has a new victim 🥂 https://t.co/qftnrZR6ub pic.twitter.com/hf8CLwp6zS— Bekkah. (@TheBekkah) June 30, 2024
Crashtappen officially back and not showing his rival any leniency or babying them now this is what we missed pic.twitter.com/MbSmGpBpw7 https://t.co/M8Vz4TulF5— mar new acc (@tnchiyu) June 30, 2024
Verstappen just undone all the work he's done over the past years & is now gonna get the Crashtappen reputation back. Shame.— dystainak (@dystainak) June 30, 2024
Crashtappen is back and I can’t lie, it adds small small salt and pepper to a boring season.— Bekkah. (@TheBekkah) June 30, 2024
Max Crashtappen pic.twitter.com/ywdTYonu5j— Matt 🏴🦄 (@ScottsUnicorn77) June 30, 2024
died 2021— Lucas 🏴 (@lucas_msc47) June 30, 2024
reborn 2024
welcome back crashtappen
Max Verstappen will forever be the worst driver when it comes to having actual competition #crashtappen— matty (@mattypalmz) June 30, 2024
Causing a collision that deliberate needs to be at least a 10 place grid penalty for the next race. Soon as there is someone to race accidents happen. Crashtappen is back— Dylan Ahmed (@DylanAhmed09) June 30, 2024
#Crashtappen is back #AustriaGP #Verstappen pic.twitter.com/KoWofzIiuI— Dean (@DeanS17) June 30, 2024
