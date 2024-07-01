Ricciardo at THREAT of RB axe before British Grand Prix

The threat of Daniel Ricciardo losing his seat in Formula 1 may be a whole lot closer than some fans anticipate.

The Australian driver returned to the sport with AlphaTauri in 2023, but has struggled to find any real consistency since.

Ricciardo had a difficult start to the season with the newly branded Visa Cash App RB and has been mostly outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, with the Japanese driver picking up regular points finishes.

Tsunoda has been tied down by the team for next season, while speculation has grown that Ricciardo could be set for another exit from the sport amid recent performances.

Daniel Ricciardo is under pressure to stay in F1

Yuki Tsunoda is signed on at VCARB for next season

Will Buxton claims Ricciardo could be axed by Silverstone

Mid-season driver changes at Red Bull have been a common sight over the years; the most recent one being Ricciardo’s return as he replaced the sacked Nyck de Vries after just ten races.

Even Max Verstappen’s initial move to the main team was via a driver change during the season, as he replaced Daniil Kvyat after only four races in 2016.

Now, it is Ricciardo who is back under threat of losing his seat, with recent comments from Red Bull chief Helmut Marko hinting that Liam Lawson – who temporarily replaced Ricciardo last season after his wrist injury – would get his chance in the RB seat.

And speaking on the Weekend Warm Up show on the F1 YouTube channel, journalist Will Buxton claimed that the Aussie could even lose his spot in the team come the end of the weekend in Austria.

Buxton said: “One driver who, as we understand it, might not be around next year, might not even be around next race [is Daniel Ricciardo]. He’s celebrating his 250th Grand Prix this weekend. Words from Helmut Marko in the week – V-CARB is a junior team. Daniel Ricciardo is not junior anymore.”

RB are yet to make a decision on their driver lineup for next season, but with Buxton’s comments, it does hint at a possible exit for the 34-year-old sooner than expected.

Liam Lawson is being hotly tipped to replace Ricciardo

Speaking to Sky Germany about their second driver for 2025, RB CEO Peter Bayer said: “Who will be in the car next year, we will see. The discussion is ongoing, but it will certainly intensify in the summer. Helmut has clearly stated his opinion.

“We will take our time with the discussion. Liam is also part of the Red Bull family. I don’t think he will disappear overnight.

“So, it’s not that Ricciardo could be swapped out again this season. Talks are ongoing, but they are still at an early stage. We will address it in the summer.”

GPFans has contacted VCARB for comment.

