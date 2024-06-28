Alonso and Aston Martin share SPECIAL new car before Austrian GP
Fernando Alonso and his Aston Martin team have been working hard off the track on an interesting project.
The Spaniard has endured a mixed period with the Silverstone based outfit since joining them at the start of 2023.
In 2023, Aston Martin were on the pace in the early part of the season, with the Spaniard achieving six podium finishes in the first eight races of that campaign.
Alonso would go on to achieve two further podiums in the remaining 14 races, but it was clear that the team had been caught up and even overtaken by their F1 rivals.
That trend has continued into 2024, with Alonso yet to pick up a podium so far this season. His best finish has been fifth place, and at three of the last four grands prix, he has failed to finish within the top ten.
Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin unveil new car
Off-track, things are looking brighter for the former two-time world champion and his team after it was revealed that the pair have collaborated on an exciting new project.
Alonso revealed the Aston Martin 'Valiant' on X recently, sharing four images of the impressive-looking new vehicle.
More power. More downforce. Less weight. Welcome to Valiant, an extreme collaboration between me and the team at Aston Martin. 🤩🤩 @astonmartin pic.twitter.com/b8ecB9MIjT— Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) June 26, 2024
"Valiant is born from my passion for driving at the limit," Alonso is quoted on the Aston Martin website.
"From Valour, I wanted to create a more extreme, race car-inspired version that was track-focused, while also delivering a thrilling drive on-road.
"Working with the Q by Aston Martin team, I believe we have created a masterpiece."
What is the Aston Martin Valiant?
According to Aston Martin's website, the Valiant is 'the most extreme' front-engine road car ever built by the company, and boasts some impressive specifications.
These include a 5.2 litre twin-turbocharged V12, magnesium wheels, carbon fibre aero covers and a quad titanium exhaust.
Change your timezone:
