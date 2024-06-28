Newey suggests future clue with shirt as Red Bull exit looms

Adrian Newey's fashion choice has served up a possible clue regarding his future as his Red Bull departure nears.

The almost mythical engineer and chief Red Bull designer will exit the Milton Keynes-based team in the first quarter of 2025 after nearly two decades working together.

Newey joined Red Bull in 2006 in their sophomore season, and has designed the cars that have won seven drivers’ championships with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, as well as six constructors’ titles.

In total, the 65-year-old has won 13 drivers’ and 12 constructors’ championships with Red Bull, Williams and McLaren in what has been an incredible career that has spanned almost four decades.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025

The Brit has been a key figure in the team's incredible success

Newey offers clue about future

When Newey’s departure from Red Bull was announced back in April, reports had suggested that his reasons for leaving was due to being discontent with the supposed power struggle within the team that was created by the allegations against Christian Horner.

Since then, he has been linked with a number of teams up and down the paddock, with Aston Martin making an ambitious bid to sign him and was heavily rumored to be linking up with Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.

However, when Newey was questioned in Miami for the first time about his decision, the Brit hinted at the possibility of retirement and quoted Forrest Gump by saying: ‘I’m feeling a little bit tired.’

And the 65-year-old seems to be sticking to that as he was pictured in a brilliant Forrest Gump t-shirt while on a getaway with his wife Amanda.

Posting on her X account, Amanda shared a picture of Adrian enjoying a trip to Chewton Glen, a luxury 130-acre country house hotel in Hampshire, with the caption: “Adrian told you that he was tired and needed a holiday. Thank you @chewtonglen *fully paid for, including the beer.”

Adrian told you that he was tired and needed a holiday. Thank you @chewtonglen

— Amanda Newey (@amanda_newey) June 24, 2024

In the picture, Newey is seen holding a beer and wearing a t-shirt with Forrest Gump quoting one of his iconic lines: “I’m pretty tired. I think I’ll go home now…”, again hinting at the prospect of his retirement from F1 altogether.

