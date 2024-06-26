Stewart and Pruett announce HUGE new addition
Stewart and Pruett announce HUGE new addition
Three-time NASCAR Cup Champion Tony Stewart and his partner Leah Pruett - have announced some exciting news.
Pruett stepped down from her position at Tony Stewart Racing at the start of the year so that the couple could start a family.
READ MORE: Jimmie Johnson: The career of a NASCAR superstar and legend
Stewart stepped in to replace her in the NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series for the 2024 season and currently lies ninth in the standings.
The top ten drivers from the series make the Championship Playoffs.
What is Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett's exciting news?
Pruett and Stewart have been married since November 2021, with the former stating that she wants to continue racing in NHRA after starting a family.
In an Instagram post, Pruett announced that the two are expecting a baby in November 2024.
“We’re thrilled to share that we’re expecting our first child, and can’t wait to meet our baby boy in November.” she said.
READ MORE: NASCAR VP makes admission as Iowa repave controversy continues
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
EXCLUSIVE: Former F1 star shares BELIEF in Ricciardo despite poor 2024 form
- 39 minutes ago
Stewart and Pruett announce HUGE new addition
- 1 uur geleden
Austrian GP circuit CHANGED after irritating problem
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series 2024: Ally 400 at Nashville start times, schedule and how to watch
- 3 uur geleden
F1 champion shares DIM view of team prospects
- Yesterday 20:00
Eminem set to headline EXCITING lineup at American F1 race in 2024
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug