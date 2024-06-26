Stewart and Pruett announce HUGE new addition

Three-time NASCAR Cup Champion Tony Stewart and his partner Leah Pruett - have announced some exciting news.

Pruett stepped down from her position at Tony Stewart Racing at the start of the year so that the couple could start a family.

Stewart stepped in to replace her in the NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series for the 2024 season and currently lies ninth in the standings.

The top ten drivers from the series make the Championship Playoffs.

What is Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett's exciting news?

Pruett and Stewart have been married since November 2021, with the former stating that she wants to continue racing in NHRA after starting a family.

In an Instagram post, Pruett announced that the two are expecting a baby in November 2024.

“We’re thrilled to share that we’re expecting our first child, and can’t wait to meet our baby boy in November.” she said.

