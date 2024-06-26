Eminem set to headline EXCITING lineup at American F1 race in 2024
Eminem is set to be the headline act at one of Formula 1’s two remaining races in the United States this year.
The American rapper is one of the most famous artists of all time and is renowned for how quickly he can sing.
He will be joined by rock star Sting in participating at the concert, where fans who have tickets to watch the race will be able to see the event free of charge.
The United States Grand Prix will be held between 18-20 October at the Circuit of the Americas.
Where will Eminem play next?
Eminem has confirmed that will be performing at the event on Saturday October 19, after qualifying has concluded.
Formula 1 is pretty good at putting on a great show on the tarmac, but it now appears that they’re trying to step it up off the track too.
Eminem’s appearance on the Germania Insurance Super Stage will help to sell even more tickets to an incredibly in demand event – which saw fan attendance in advance of 400,000 over the past few years.
In a post on social media platform Instagram, Slim Shady confirmed that he would be performing in Texas.
