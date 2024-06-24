NASCAR star takes SENSATIONAL last lap Xfinity win

NASCAR star Christopher Bell achieved an incredible win on the last lap of an Xfinity Series race.

The 29-year-old currently competes with Joe Gibbs Racing, but only as a part-time runner in the series.

Bell used a three-wide, last-lap pass on Saturday to take a fourth consecutive win at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Sheldon Creed and Cole Custer could do little to stop the pass, the drivers finishing in P2 and P3 respectively.

Custer maintains championship lead

As a part time driver in the series, Bell is ineligible for championship points and the race win remains his one and only outing this season.

"Once I got to the inside at three-wide down the front straightaway, I felt like I was in the position I wanted to be in to win the race," Bell said.

"I feel so bad for Sheldon [Creed]," Bell said. "He's been really really close to winning these things."

Creed has achieved two second place finishes this season, tying with Dale Jarrett and Daniel Hemric for most second-place finishes before a victory.

"I'm running out of ways to lose these things," Creed said after the race.

Third place finisher Custer continues to lead the driver standings for Stewart-Haas Racing after Saturday’s race, despite failing to win a race this season.

"I felt like we had that one," Custer said.

"We had the best car all day and to have it ripped away with one lap to go is just heartbreaking.”

