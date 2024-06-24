close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
NASCAR star takes SENSATIONAL last lap Xfinity win

NASCAR star takes SENSATIONAL last lap Xfinity win

NASCAR star takes SENSATIONAL last lap Xfinity win

NASCAR star takes SENSATIONAL last lap Xfinity win

NASCAR star Christopher Bell achieved an incredible win on the last lap of an Xfinity Series race.

The 29-year-old currently competes with Joe Gibbs Racing, but only as a part-time runner in the series.

READ MORE: History-making Chadwick takes INCREDIBLE Indy NXT win

Bell used a three-wide, last-lap pass on Saturday to take a fourth consecutive win at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Sheldon Creed and Cole Custer could do little to stop the pass, the drivers finishing in P2 and P3 respectively.

Custer maintains championship lead

As a part time driver in the series, Bell is ineligible for championship points and the race win remains his one and only outing this season.

"Once I got to the inside at three-wide down the front straightaway, I felt like I was in the position I wanted to be in to win the race," Bell said.

"I feel so bad for Sheldon [Creed]," Bell said. "He's been really really close to winning these things."

READ MORE: IndyCar star shows MAJOR support for Andretti F1 bid

Creed has achieved two second place finishes this season, tying with Dale Jarrett and Daniel Hemric for most second-place finishes before a victory.

"I'm running out of ways to lose these things," Creed said after the race.

Third place finisher Custer continues to lead the driver standings for Stewart-Haas Racing after Saturday’s race, despite failing to win a race this season.

"I felt like we had that one," Custer said.

"We had the best car all day and to have it ripped away with one lap to go is just heartbreaking.”

READ MORE: F1 needs to FIX female pathway after Jamie Chadwick success

Related

Chase Elliott: The life and career of a NASCAR champion
F1 News & Gossip

Chase Elliott: The life and career of a NASCAR champion

  • Yesterday 19:00
NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301: Starting grid after CANCELLED qualifying
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301: Starting grid after CANCELLED qualifying

  • Yesterday 17:00

Latest News

NASCAR

NASCAR star takes SENSATIONAL last lap Xfinity win

  • 1 uur geleden
Spanish Grand Prix

Hamilton look-alike catches Mercedes star off guard at Spanish GP

  • 2 uur geleden
IndyCar

Chadwick nearly LOST Andretti IndyCar drive

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 champion delivers MYSTERIOUS message regarding Aston Martin target

  • Today 03:00
Latest F1 News

Danica Patrick makes BOLD 'fun' claim regarding F1 2024 victory fight

  • Today 02:00
Latest F1 News

Red Bull set sights on EXCITING new Mexican talent

  • Today 01:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x