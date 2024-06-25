Ferrari F1 star ATTACKS team-mate after Spanish GP battle

Carlos Sainz has criticised team-mate Charles Leclerc for his reaction to their battle at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Ferrari drivers made contact early during the race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday, with both escaping without any significant damage.

READ MORE: Where does Red Bull legend Adrian Newey shift to next?

Leclerc was further aggrieved when Sainz was allowed to maintain his position, his front wing damaged after the incident.

Despite the Spaniard’s early race advantage Leclerc passed his team-mate in the final stages, finishing P5 whilst Sainz finished P6.

The Ferrari's were entangled in an on track squabble in Spain

Charles Leclerc finished ahead of his team-mate in Spain

Sainz hits out at Leclerc complaint

Both drivers defended their reaction to the battle, with Sainz calling out Leclerc’s attitude after the race.

"Too many times after the race he complains about something. Honestly, at this point of the season, I was on the attack,” Sainz said to Sky Sports F1.

"We were on a used soft tyre. I passed Charles... I don't know if he made a mistake or was just managing a bit too much.

"I think I was trying to do what was required as a driver. He elected to manage more."

READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner

Carlos Sainz will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in 2025

Leclerc proceeded to blame Sainz for his lack of pace, claiming the damage to his win made a difference.

"It's okay. We will have a discussion, obviously. I'm sure everything will be fine,” Leclerc said.

"We discussed beforehand that it was the part of the race where we had to manage the tyres as much as possible.

"Carlos took that opportunity to overtake, which is a shame as that put us on the back foot and damaged my front wing.

"It was a small damage but everything makes a difference. When you see how close we were at the end it's a shame.

"He is motivated to do something spectacular but I was probably not the right person to do that with.

"We tried everything. I don't think we maximised our race as a team. We are missing pace but it is the way it is. We weren't fast enough."

READ MORE: Ex-F1 boss shares DISLIKE for Verstappen hobby

Related