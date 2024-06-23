F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix times - Verstappen HUNTED by British star in thrilling finish

Lewis Hamilton ended his longest podium drought with a sensational fight to take P3 at the Spanish GP.

Reigning champion, Max Verstappen pipped Lando Norris for the race win, however it was not a lights out to flag win for the Dutchman

George Russell produced an inspired first lap overtake, sweeping into the first corner to depose Norris for the lead.

However, his success was short lived with Verstappen flying past Russell on Lap 3 and instantly pulling out of DRS range.

Russell's race was further after enduring a slow pit stop of 5.3 seconds, failing to pull off the undercut on Norris' McLaren.

Meanwhile Lewis Hamilton produced a hair-raising overtake on Carlos Sainz down the main straight and into Turn 1, making contact with the Ferrari and pushing the Spaniard off the track.

The incident was noted by race control, however the stewards determined that no investigation was necessary, despite Sainz's protests over team radio.

How did Lando Norris lose the lead?

Norris chased after Verstappen at the Spanish GP

Once Verstappen pitted Norris found himself as the net leader extending his stint to try and build a gap.

However, McLaren left Norris out too long struggling to get past the Mercedes following his pit stop and Verstappen extending his race lead

Norris battled hard with the Mercedes of Russell all throughout Lap 35, with Norris coming out on top for P2.

Russell did not give up, fighting back with DRS but ultimately failing, and falling into the clutches of Hamilton.

A slow second stop for Norris, saw him almost usurped by Russell, but narrowly came out in front to hunt down Verstappen on fresher tyres on Lap 48.

The Brit was unsuccessful, however, failing to close the gap in time before the chequered flag.

After falling behind his team-mate during his second pit stop Hamilton managed to stick with Russell, and overtake his team-mate to claim the final podium position - retribution from their battle in Canada.

Spanish Grand Prix 2024 results

The final classification from Barcelona was as follows:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)



2. Lando Norris (McLaren)



3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)



4. George Russell (Mercedes)



5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)



6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)



7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)



8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)



9. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)



10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)



11. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)



12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)



13. Guanyu Zhou (Sauber)



14. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)



15. Valtteri Bottas (Sauber)



16. Daniel Ricciardo (RB)



17. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)



18. Alex Albon (Williams)



19. Yuki Tsunoda (RB)



20. Logan Sargeant (Williams)



Fastest Lap

Lando Norris (McLaren)

